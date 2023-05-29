Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Two dead, three others injured in Goodyear crash

Indian School Road is closed between Falcon Drive and Pebble Creek Parkway
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Police lights
Posted at 6:08 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 21:12:53-04

GOODYEAR — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in Goodyear Sunday evening.

Officials say the crash near Pebble Creek Parkway and Indian School Road involved two vehicles, one of which caught on fire.

The condition of the three individuals hospitalized is currently unknown.

Indian School Road is closed between Falcon Drive and Pebble Creek Parkway while the crash is under investigation.

No further details are immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday & Thursday on ION!