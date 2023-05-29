Two dead, three others injured in Goodyear crash

GOODYEAR — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in Goodyear Sunday evening.

Officials say the crash near Pebble Creek Parkway and Indian School Road involved two vehicles, one of which caught on fire.

The condition of the three individuals hospitalized is currently unknown.

Indian School Road is closed between Falcon Drive and Pebble Creek Parkway while the crash is under investigation.

No further details are immediately available.

