Two dead, multiple others injured after west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX, AZ — Two people are dead and multiple others are injured after a crash in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says there was a serious head-on crash near 85th Avenue and McDowell Road.

A man and a woman died and a total of four others were taken to a hospital in critical and life-threatening conditions. MCSO says some of the patients are children and have been hospitalized with "very serious injuries."

Officials say the roads will be restricted for several hours during the ongoing investigation.