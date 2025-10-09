Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two children seriously hurt in Buckeye crash Wednesday afternoon

The crash reportedly occurred near Rainbow Road and Beloat Road, south of MC-85
BUCKEYE, AZ — Two children are seriously hurt after a crash in Buckeye Wednesday afternoon.

Buckeye police say their officers were called to the area near Rainbow and Beloat roads, south of MC-85, just after 4:30 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a collision.

Three people have been taken to the hospital for their injuries. Two of those three are juveniles and their injuries are serious, according to police.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

