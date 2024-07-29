Truck driver arrested after knowingly traveling wrong way on I-10 before crash near Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A commercial truck driver was arrested over the weekend after a head-on, wrong-way crash along Interstate 10 near Chandler that left four people hurt.

According to police documents, the crash occurred before 3 a.m. on Saturday near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard.

A 62-year-old semi-truck driver reportedly entered the westbound lanes of I-10 heading in the eastbound direction, leading to multiple emergency calls from other drivers. The driver reportedly put the truck's hazard lights on and continued driving in the wrong direction, passing an "exit ramp that could have been used to exit the freeway and ease traveling wrong way," documents state.

After nearly hitting multiple cars and another semi-truck, the truck was involved in a head-on crash with a passenger car that had four people inside. All four were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and interviewed about the incident, saying she had just left a truck stop and entered the freeway, "immediately" realizing that she had gone in the wrong direction.

According to documents, she claimed she put her hazard lights on and intended to get off the freeway at another exit. However, when asked why she didn't exit at the ramp she passed, she said, "she did not think of that."

She was booked into jail on numerous charges including aggravated assault, endangerment, and reckless driving.