Trooper hospitalized after a wrong-way crash south of Buckeye

Two people, including a DPS trooper, are in the hospital after a wrong-way crash Thursday night.

Officials say the driver was going southbound in northbound lanes on SR 85 near milepost 141 when it crashed into DPS and Buckeye police units.

The trooper and another individual were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Northbound lanes of SR 85 are restricted, but traffic is continuing in the emergency lane, according to ADOT.

*CLOSURE*



SR 85 northbound is closed near Buckeye.



The closure is due to law enforcement activity at milepost 141.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/cQ2xVeQ21r — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 9, 2023

Officials say impairment appears to be a factor.

This incident is currently under investigation.