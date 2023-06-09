Watch Now
Trooper hospitalized after a wrong-way crash south of Buckeye

One other individual was also hospitalized.
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jun 08, 2023
Two people, including a DPS trooper, are in the hospital after a wrong-way crash Thursday night.

Officials say the driver was going southbound in northbound lanes on SR 85 near milepost 141 when it crashed into DPS and Buckeye police units.

The trooper and another individual were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Northbound lanes of SR 85 are restricted, but traffic is continuing in the emergency lane, according to ADOT.

Officials say impairment appears to be a factor.

This incident is currently under investigation.

