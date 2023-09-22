Traveling around the West Valley? Plan for weekend construction on I-10

PHOENIX — Construction crews are heading back out across the Valley to work on a few freeway projects.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Pinnacle Peak and Thunderbird roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road also closed.Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Dysart Road and Loop 303 in the West Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 23) for pavement sealing. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 107th Avenue, Avondale Boulevard and Fairway Drive also closed. Please allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road. Primary detours will be signed. Westbound MC 85 is another detour option. Westbound I-10 drivers also can access northbound Loop 303 by using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Northern Avenue.
- Note: Crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 303 and Verrado Way from 11 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 24) for pavement sealing. Loop 303 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Estrella Parkway also closed. Please allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Westbound I-10 traffic can exit to southbound Loop 303 and use southbound Cotton Lane to westbound Yuma Road and northbound Verrado Way to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Westbound MC 85 is another detour option.
- Note: Crews will reopen sections of I-10 as the pavement sealing work progresses on Sunday.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 25) for traffic shift. 40th Street closed in both directions between Broadway Road and I-10 (no access to the eastbound on-ramp at 40th Street). Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 24th and 32nd streets also closed (consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also will be closed. For more information please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 23). Consider exiting at Elliot Road. Southern Avenue also closed overnight in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 25).