Three serious wrong-way crashes within 24 hours under investigation in the Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — Officials are investigating three serious wrong-way crashes that occurred within about 24 hours in the Valley. At least one person was killed during the incidents.

SR-51 near Northern Avenue

The first crash occurred early Sunday morning, just after midnight, along State Route 51 near Northern Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say at least one person was killed during the crash and another was taken to the hospital.

I-10 near 7th Street

A second wrong-way crash was reported near Interstate 10 and 7th Street after 11 p.m. Sunday.

DPS says a vehicle headed eastbound in the westbound lanes struck another vehicle head-on, injuring both drivers.

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in this crash.

L-202 near Arizona Avenue

A third wrong-way crash occurred near Loop 202 (Santan) near Arizona Avenue Monday around 1 a.m.

Officials started getting calls about a wrong-way driver along L-101 near Ray Road. The vehicle continued onto L-202 and went about seven miles in the wrong direction before getting off at Cooper Road. The driver got back on the freeway, again headed in the wrong direction on L-202.

DPS said a trooper struck the wrong-way vehicle in an attempt to stop it, but the vehicle kept driving. The same trooper then made a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, ultimately stopping it.

Both the trooper and the wrong-way driver suffered injuries in the crash.

Further details about the crashes are under investigation.