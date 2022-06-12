Deadly wrong-way crash on State Route 51 near Northern Ave

PHOENIX — At least one person is dead after a wrong-way crash in north Phoenix.

Just before midnight Saturday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) received reports of a driver traveling in the wrong direction on State Route 51 near Bethany Home Road.

The vehicle was reported to be traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Shortly after the calls came in a crash was reported near Northern Avenue.

At least one person has died, according to DPS. One other person was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their current condition is unclear.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to tracking by ABC15, this wrong-way crash marks the 13th on a Valley freeway this year.