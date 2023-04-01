Three people hurt in wrong-way crash on Loop 101 near 56th Street

PHOENIX — Three people are hurt after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on the Loop 101 in Phoenix Saturday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they got the first calls about a wrong-way driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Loop 101 near 56th Street just after 2:15 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in a crash in the area.

DPS says the wrong-way driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

In the other vehicle, a man and a woman were both taken to the hospital after the crash. The man's injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening. The woman's injuries are also not life-threatening.

The roadway was shut down for a few hours overnight as DPS investigated the crash.

At this point, DPS officials say intoxication has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation.