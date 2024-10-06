Three people hurt in reported wrong-way crash on I-10 near 91st Avenue in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ — Three people are hurt after a reported wrong-way crash Sunday morning on I-10 in the West Valley.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near 91st Avenue in Tolleson.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and witnesses told DPS one of the three vehicles was driving the wrong way.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash. All of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

DPS is investigating, and they say impairment has not been ruled out as a possible factor in the crash.