Three people hurt in hit-and-run crash near 35th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people are hurt after a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th and Dunlap avenues just before 10:45 p.m. for the reports of a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found two adults and a juvenile who were hurt.

The adults were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile was also transported, but police say it was for precautionary reasons.

Police say the other vehicle involved had left the scene before officers got there.

No information has been released about that vehicle or the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.