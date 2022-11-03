Three killed in head-on crash along US 93 near Congress

Three people were killed in a fiery head-on crash along US 93 late Wednesday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 178, near Congress, just before 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a northbound vehicle passing another car in the southbound passing lane when it struck another vehicle head-on.

Officials say the car caught fire after impact, killing the person inside.

Two people from out of state were in the car that was struck and both died from their injuries.

Traffic was shut down in both directions for the crash clean-up and investigation. It reopened around 5 a.m. Thursday.

*CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*



US 93 is CLOSED in both directions near Congress.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 178.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/oJwgu7Ffwq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 3, 2022

US 93 is the primary route for drivers between Phoenix and Las Vegas. ABC15 Investigators looked at the area from milepost 199, where US 93 splits from US 60 in Wickenburg, to mile marker 120, which is just north of Wikieup.

Thirty-five people died along this portion of US 93 from 2015 to 2020. Numerous others died in the area in 2021 with more this year.