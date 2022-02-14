Three teens hurt in crash near 15th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Three teens are hurt after a crash near 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Phoenix police were called to the area for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a traffic pole.

Video from the scene shows a white passenger car crashed with a stoplight pole on top of it.

The three passengers, all teens, were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.