Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash near I-17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash near Interstate 17 and West Bethany Home Road early Sunday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire crews responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of the crash.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found two vehicles involved in the crash with three patients requiring medical attention.

An adult woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two men were also taken to the hospital but were listed in stable condition.

Fire officials have not released additional details about the circumstances that led to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.