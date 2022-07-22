Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Three dead in fiery crash near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road

43rd ave thunderbird crash
KNXV
43rd ave thunderbird crash
Posted at 3:33 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 06:33:48-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people are dead after a fiery crash early Friday morning in the West Valley.

The crash occurred near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, including one that became fully engulfed in flames.

Officers at the scene say three people from the vehicle that caught fire were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say the people involved were teenagers, a woman in her 20s, and a woman in her 30s.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Officials say the area is expected to be shut down for several hours, well into the daylight hours.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!