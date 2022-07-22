Three dead in fiery crash near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people are dead after a fiery crash early Friday morning in the West Valley.

The crash occurred near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, including one that became fully engulfed in flames.

Officers at the scene say three people from the vehicle that caught fire were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say the people involved were teenagers, a woman in her 20s, and a woman in her 30s.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Officials say the area is expected to be shut down for several hours, well into the daylight hours.