PHOENIX — Three construction workers were hurt when they were hit by a vehicle in the Arcadia area early Friday morning.

The incident occurred near 44th Street and Camelback Road before 5:30 a.m.

Officials confirmed to ABC15 that three people, only identified as construction workers, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police say all three patients were in stable condition.

What led to the incident is under investigation.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.