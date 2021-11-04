Three adults, two children in critical condition after crash near 43rd Ave and Cactus

PHOENIX — Five people are in critical condition after a crash near 43rd and Cactus avenues Wednesday night.

Phoenix police say four vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 6 p.m.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two young girls, 5 and 7 years old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three adults were also taken to the hospital in critical condition after the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information.