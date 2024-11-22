Three adults, child seriously hurt after crash near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX, AZ — Three adults and a child are seriously hurt after a crash Thursday night near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix fire officials say the crash involved three cars, one of which was on fire.

A child was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Three men were also taken to a hospital; two in critical condition and another in extremely critical condition.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.

