Teen girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run-crash near Country Club Way and Broadway Road in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting a 16-year-old girl who was crossing the street Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened near Country Club Way and Broadway Road around 6 a.m.

The victim, only identified as a teen girl, was crossing against the light in a crosswalk when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

The SUV left the scene and has not been located.

The teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Broadway Road is shut down in the area due to the investigation.