Teen girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run-crash near Country Club Way and Broadway Road in Tempe

The driver has not been located, police say
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting a 16-year-old girl who was crossing the street Tuesday morning. 

Police say the crash happened near Country Club Way and Broadway Road around 6 a.m. 

The victim, only identified as a teen girl, was crossing against the light in a crosswalk when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV. 

The SUV left the scene and has not been located. 

The teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Broadway Road is shut down in the area due to the investigation. 

