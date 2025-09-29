Teen dead, others hurt after off-road crash in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating an off-road crash that left a teenager dead and others injured.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Old Carefree Highway and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Two off-road vehicles were headed westbound on Old Carefree Highway when one slowed down near a bend in the road, leading to a rear-end collision.

The vehicles were each operated by an adult driver, and each had one juvenile passenger.

All four occupants were ejected during the collision.

One of the passengers, a 14-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers, said to be 18 and 19 years old, were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, along with another pediatric patient.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, police say. The investigation is ongoing.