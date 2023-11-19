Teen dead after motorcycle crash near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway Saturday evening

PHOENIX — A teenager is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

When officers got to the scene, they found a teen with serious injuries.

The teen, who has been identified as 19-year-old Matthew Allen-Winchester, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The other vehicle involved stayed on the scene after the crash.

Police believe Allen-Winchester was driving south on Cave Creek Road when he collided with the other vehicle traveling westbound across Cave Creek Road from one private drive to another.

It's not clear if the other driver will face any charges in connection with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.