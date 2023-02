GOODYEAR, AZ — A teen is dead after a crash early Friday morning in Goodyear.

Goodyear police say only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and only one person was in the car involved.

Police on scene tell ABC15 the victim is a 17-year-old boy.

The teen victim has not yet been identified.

No information on what led up to the crash has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police say Citrus Road from Indian School to Campbell will be closed for several hours as they investigate.