Tanker truck rollover causing delays on I-10 near 40th Street in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A rollover crash involving a tanker truck is causing delays along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 40th Street just before 4 a.m.

DPS says no one was hurt in the crash, which involved a construction site support vehicle that was carrying about 1,000 gallons of fuel and oil.

Hazardous materials crews are at the scene due to the truck leaking fuel after the wreck.

Multiple lanes have been blocked due to the crash and a traffic backup is growing in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.