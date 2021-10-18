Suspected DUI driver arrested after woman dies in Tempe crash

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash on Saturday that left one woman dead in Tempe, police say.

Just after 5 a.m., a crash was reported on Loop 202, on the off-ramp at Scottsdale Road.

A red Nissan Altima was on the off-ramp preparing to go south on Scottsdale Road. As the vehicle was reportedly traveling too fast, the driver, identified as 37-year-old George Johnson, had locked the brakes.

The vehicle headed straight, jumped a curb and struck a steel sign support for a traffic signal.

The passenger side of the vehicle had significant damage, leaving the passenger with severe injuries.

The passenger, identified as 37-year-old Tamirah Washington, was taken to the hospital where she died.

Johnson was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Johnson was tested and preliminary results revealed his blood-alcohol levels were 0.331.

Johnson was arrested and faces a manslaughter charge.