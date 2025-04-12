Surprise police investigating deadly crash at Cotton Lane and Waddell Road

SURPRISE, AZ — One person is dead, and multiple others are hurt after a crash Saturday morning in Surprise.

Surprise police said they were called to the intersection near Cotton Lane and Waddell Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people had been hurt in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has not yet been identified.

"Multiple" others were taken to the hospital after the crash. All of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.