Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Surprise police investigating deadly crash at Cotton Lane and Waddell Road

Police have confirmed one person has died, and multiple others were hurt
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Police lights red night stock
Posted

SURPRISE, AZ — One person is dead, and multiple others are hurt after a crash Saturday morning in Surprise.

Surprise police said they were called to the intersection near Cotton Lane and Waddell Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people had been hurt in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person has not yet been identified.

"Multiple" others were taken to the hospital after the crash. All of their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for 2 to NYC!