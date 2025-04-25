Watch Now
Crash leads to pesticide spill on State Route 347 Friday morning

No life-threatening injuries were reported
SR 347 crash
MARICOPA, AZ — A portion of State Route 347 was restricted for several hours after a crash led to a pesticide spill north of Maricopa Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene along SR 347 near Riggs Road around 8:45 a.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving two commercial trucks.

One of the trucks was loaded with pesticide and rolled, causing a spillage of the pesticide.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was blocked off in the area for several hours but has since reopened.

