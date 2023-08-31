SR 51 closed in both directions near McDowell Rd due to 'law-enforcement incident'

PHOENIX — State Route 51 is closed in both directions near McDowell Road due to a "law-enforcement incident," according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: Both directions of the freeway are closed at McDowell Road; all traffic must exit at Thomas Road.



There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway. pic.twitter.com/wp3pGduh0s — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 31, 2023

The Department of Public Safety said that there is a "police situation" but did not provide any additional details.

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen. Officials say drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.