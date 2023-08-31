Watch Now
SR 51 closed in both directions near McDowell Rd due to 'law-enforcement incident'

Both directions of State Route 51 near McDowell road are closed due to a law enforcement situation.
Posted at 6:49 PM, Aug 30, 2023
PHOENIX — State Route 51 is closed in both directions near McDowell Road due to a "law-enforcement incident," according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Department of Public Safety said that there is a "police situation" but did not provide any additional details.

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen. Officials say drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

