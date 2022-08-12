SR-24 opens in the Southeast Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — A major ADOT construction project is complete, connecting Loop 202 to State Route 24, and opening a new stretch of roadway for drivers in the Mesa, Southeast Valley region.

The final phase of the project finished a day ahead of schedule with ADOT crews completing inspections before opening the expressway Thursday afternoon.

The project completes a five-mile stretch of SR-24 between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County.

ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel says planning was done with the Maricopa Association of Governments and work began on the $77 million project near Bell Bank Park starting back in 2020.

Nintzel says the project was designed to keep up with the tremendous growth in the Southeast Valley and to alleviate congestion.

"We're able to provide more traffic capacity in the area by giving drivers this four-lane east-west route," Nintzel said. "It's going to be very important, especially with the congestion that has been growing on Ellsworth Road."

The first mile of the project opened back in April allowing drivers to access the eastbound portions of SR-24 from Loop 202. That phase was completed weeks ahead of schedule.

As for what's next, Nintzel says MAG has plans to widen the expressway to six lanes, if and when they can secure the necessary funding.

"We will look at that in the future," Nintzel said. "And there are even longer-range plans with an extension being studied to join what would be known as a north-south corridor that would connect drivers from the US-60 on down to I-10 and the Coolidge Eloy region," he said.

As for the newly opened expressway, Nintzel stresses to drivers this is not a freeway, and they should keep speeds down to the posted 45 miles per hour and be prepared to stop at traffic signals and intersections.