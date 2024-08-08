Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Southbound I-17 shut down near Bethany Home Road after multi-car crash

The crash remains under investigation
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down southbound I-17 early Thursday morning.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A three-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of southbound Interstate 17 near Bethany Home Road.

The crash occurred Thursday around 3 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say injuries were reported in the crash, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Traffic is shut down on I-17 in the area and the southbound Bethany Home Road on-ramp is also blocked off due to the crash.

Check current traffic conditions here.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen