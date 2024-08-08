Southbound I-17 shut down near Bethany Home Road after multi-car crash

PHOENIX — A three-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of southbound Interstate 17 near Bethany Home Road.

The crash occurred Thursday around 3 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say injuries were reported in the crash, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Traffic is shut down on I-17 in the area and the southbound Bethany Home Road on-ramp is also blocked off due to the crash.

