Some weekend construction will wrap up before Cardinals game Sunday

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning more road work for the Broadway Curve Improvement project that will lead to a freeway closure, but crews plan to wrap things up before fans head to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the Arizona Cardinals home opener Sunday afternoon.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) for bridge construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue also closed.
- Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or connect with I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange. I-10 drivers in the Chandler area heading to the West Valley can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect with I-10 near 59th Avenue. Note: The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 will close as early as 4 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) and remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12) for work zone setup. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road and off-ramp to northbound SR 143 will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12). Note: The northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) for road work.
- Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12) for pavement work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road and eastbound off-ramp at Warner Road closed.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to use other nearby ramps.
- I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions near the SR 85 interchange in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) for widening project.
- Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Watson Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 11). Southbound Watson Road also closed at I-10 during the ramp closures. Note: The northbound SR 85 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 will be closed for several weeks from approximately 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) until Sept. 30. Detour routes will be in place. Allow extra travel time.
- I-17 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12) for sign work related to Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Detour: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: This restriction is also scheduled overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Sept. 12-15).