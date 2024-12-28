Watch Now
Six people, including four kids, taken to hospital after crash near I-17 and Buckeye Road

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash
Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Six people, including four kids, were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a crash in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near I-17 and Buckeye Road just before 3 a.m. for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries that are considered life-threatening.

He was rushed to the hospital, along with a woman who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Four children involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, according to police.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

