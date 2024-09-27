Six people hurt in fiery crash near U.S. 60 and Country Club Drive in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Multiple people are hurt after a fiery crash Friday morning in Mesa.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the crash on Country Club Drive just south of U.S. 60.

When first responders arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved with one car on fire. Fire officials say one of the vehicles involved is a pool cleaning truck that spilled chemicals in the roadway.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Six people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The severity of the injuries is not clear.

The Country Club overpass over U.S. 60 is closed as the crash is cleaned up and investigated.

Check current traffic conditions here.