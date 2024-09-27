Watch Now
Six people hurt in fiery crash near U.S. 60 and Country Club Drive in Mesa

Mesa fire officials say one of the vehicles involved is a pool cleaning truck that spilled chemicals on the roadway
60 country club crash
MESA, AZ — Multiple people are hurt after a fiery crash Friday morning in Mesa.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the crash on Country Club Drive just south of U.S. 60.

When first responders arrived, they found multiple vehicles involved with one car on fire. Fire officials say one of the vehicles involved is a pool cleaning truck that spilled chemicals in the roadway.

Six people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The severity of the injuries is not clear.

The Country Club overpass over U.S. 60 is closed as the crash is cleaned up and investigated.

