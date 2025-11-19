Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadly crash restricts traffic on Loop 202 Red Mountain near Gilbert Road

Loop 202 Gilbert crash
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — One person was killed in a crash along Loop 202 Red Mountain in Mesa on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of traffic near Gilbert Road before 9 a.m.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a single vehicle crashed into a wall after spinning out, according to witness statements.

DPS says the crash resulted in a death.

Traffic is restricted in the area with a lengthy backup in the area. Check current traffic conditions here.

The investigation is underway.

