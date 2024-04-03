Rollover crash on I-40 near Winslow leaves baby, teen and man dead

WINSLOW, AZ — A rollover crash that left three people, including an infant and teenager, dead Wednesday morning in northern Arizona is under investigation.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 40 near Winslow around 7:30 a.m.

*CLOSURE*



I-40 eastbound is CLOSED in Winslow.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 257 near Little Colorado River.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/A3vausnrw7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 3, 2024

DPS says a woman driving a vehicle ran off the road and into the median, overcorrected, and swerved, which caused the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Eight people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and three people were ejected.

Three people were killed, including a 4-month-old baby, a teenage boy, and a man.

Five others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing and what led up to the crash has not been determined. Impairment has reportedly not been ruled out as a factor.

I-40 was shut down Wednesday morning, but it has since reopened.