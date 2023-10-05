Rolled semi-truck causing delays on I-10 near 67th Avenue

PHOENIX — A rolled semi-truck is causing delays for drivers headed west on I-10 Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred on the freeway near 67th Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Watch live video from the scene here:

A disabled vehicle was reportedly blocking some traffic on the freeway and shortly after, the semi-truck rolled over on its side. It's unclear whether the truck, which was hauling produce, rolled after hitting the disabled vehicle or because of another reason.

DPS said at least one injury was reported, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Traffic is getting by, but expect delays in the area.

