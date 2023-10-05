Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Rolled semi-truck causing delays on I-10 near 67th Avenue

DPS says the truck was hauling produce at the time of the crash
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-10 near 67th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.
I-10 67th avenue crash
Posted at 6:03 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 09:25:33-04

PHOENIX — A rolled semi-truck is causing delays for drivers headed west on I-10 Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred on the freeway near 67th Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Watch live video from the scene here:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

A disabled vehicle was reportedly blocking some traffic on the freeway and shortly after, the semi-truck rolled over on its side. It's unclear whether the truck, which was hauling produce, rolled after hitting the disabled vehicle or because of another reason.

DPS said at least one injury was reported, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Traffic is getting by, but expect delays in the area.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football