Ready for the weekend? Watch for freeway construction projects around the Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be working throughout the Valley this weekend on multiple Valley freeways.
On their website, the agency listed the following projects:
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 7) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue closed.
- DETOUR: Consider alternate freeway routes to avoid the closure, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. Drivers on westbound I-10 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street as detour routes.
- Interstate 10 closed intermittently (up to 15 minutes each time) in both directions between 16th Street and Seventh Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (March 6) for APS overhead power line work. Several ramps in the area will be closed for the duration of the work, including the southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10; the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 16th Street and westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at 24th Street as well as the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third and Seventh streets.
- DETOUR: Drivers, especially those affected by ramp closures, should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including McDowell Road. I-10 drivers also can consider using I-17 as an alternate route.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) in areas between Pima Road/Princess Drive and State Route 51 in the north Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 6) for pavement maintenance. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Tatum Boulevard closed.
- DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- East- and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) in southeast Mesa closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (March 5) for overhead sign work.
- DETOUR: Drivers on Loop 202 can bypass the SR 24 ramp closures by exiting to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road.