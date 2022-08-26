Watch Now
Prepare for more closures & restrictions along the I-10 for Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Phoenix Business Journal
Posted at 6:09 AM, Aug 26, 2022
PHOENIX — ADOT is planning more road work for the Broadway Curve Improvement project that will lead to a freeway closure, along with freeway restrictions in the East Valley.

On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

  • Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for paving, sign installation and other work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 HOV ramp to eastbound US 60 and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also closed.
    • Detour: Alternate routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers in the West Valley can consider using southbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 near Chandler Boulevard (beyond closure).
      Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes near Warner Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for paving. Eastbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Warner Road closed.
      Note: Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work. Westbound I-10 also narrowed to two lanes near Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for concrete work. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed.
  • Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road in the southeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping and other work on the Lindsay Road interchange project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps Santan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road closed.
    • Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes including westbound Williams Field or Germann roads.
  • Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Miller Road and Verrado Way in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for widening project.
    • Detour: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
  • North- and southbound State Route 51 off-ramps at Northern Avenue closed from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for city of Phoenix paving project. Expect lane restrictions on Northern Avenue (either direction) near SR 51 at times.
    • Detour: Consider exiting SR 51 to westbound Glendale Avenue and using northbound 16th Street to reach Northern Avenue.
