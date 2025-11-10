Police looking for vehicle after deadly crash involving pedestrian near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street

PHOENIX — Officials are asking the public to come forward with tips after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 8:40 for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, they found a man who was in critical condition.

Emergency crews took the victim to a hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the vehicle involved in the collision did not stay at the scene.

No vehicle description is available at this time, but Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.