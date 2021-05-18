Watch
Plane lands on Loop 202 near Higley during morning commute

A plane has landed on Loop 202 near Higley.
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 09:32:09-04

MESA, AZ — A small plane landed on Loop 202 in the Mesa-Gilbert area early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near Higley Road around 6 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the aircraft in the HOV lane as cars continued to drive by in other lanes. Fortunately, crews arrived quickly and were able to move the plane out of the roadway.

It's not yet known what caused the freeway landing, but Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say no injuries were reported.

The landing is north of Falcon Field Airport.

