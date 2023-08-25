Plan ahead for large weekend closures in place for Broadway Curve freeway project

Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be working across Valley freeways beginning Friday through Monday morning. This includes extensive closures surrounding the Broadway Curve Improvement Project along I-10.

On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:



Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28) for construction. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to reach westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Drivers heading to the West Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). For information about other restrictions in the area please visit I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) right lanes closed overnight between Loop 101 and I-10 in Chandler from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (Aug. 25-26).

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.