Plan ahead for I-10 EB closure in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — ADOT crews are back in action this weekend with a handful of weekend construction projects. Their work includes pavement improvement, a widening project, and barrier wall repairs.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) closed between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 “Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22) for asphalt removal as part of an ongoing pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-10, including the HOV lane ramp, will be closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 67th and 51st avenues also closed. Expect heavy traffic, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 drivers, including those traveling to Sky Harbor Airport, can consider detouring to the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway (east of 67th Avenue) and connecting with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Traffic also can detour on eastbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road and reconnect with eastbound I-10 via 19th or Seventh avenues. I-10 drivers who detour to northbound/eastbound Loop 101 in the West Valley can reach I-17 in north Phoenix.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22) for widening project. Northbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed. Expect heavy traffic, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR: Alternate routes include westbound Bell Road to northbound I-17 to reach westbound Loop 101. Local traffic north of Loop 101 can consider using northbound Seventh Street to westbound Happy Valley Road and southbound I-17 to connect with westbound Loop 101.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) between McKellips and McDowell roads from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday (Nov. 20) for barrier wall repair. Southbound Loop 101 HOV lane also closed at this location. DETOUR: Please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.