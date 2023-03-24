Plan ahead for ADOT's weekend construction on Valley freeways

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled for a variety of roadwork projects all across the Valley.
On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions due to those projects:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed.
- Detours: Southbound I-17 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using detours, including local routes to eastbound Loop 101 and southbound SR 51 to reach the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Pinnacle Peak Road can use the southbound frontage road to Deer Valley Road before detouring to southbound 19th or 35th avenues (local restrictions are in place at Pinnacle Peak Road and 35th Avenue).
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Superstition Springs Boulevard in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ellsworth, Sossaman and Power roads closed.
- Detours: Consider using either stretch of westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). Westbound US 60 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as alternate routes.
- Note: Westbound US 60 also narrowed to two lanes between Dobson Road and McClintock Drive in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for freeway widening project.
- Detours: Please allow extra travel time and consider exiting westbound I-10 ahead of the work zone and using alternate routes.
- Note: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane in areas near Miller and Watson roads from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (March 25-26). Allow extra travel time. Reminder: Watson Road remains closed under I-10 for interchange reconstruction work. Be prepared to use detours.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 27) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Detour: Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Broadway Road and turning to enter eastbound I-10 and reach the ramp to eastbound US 60.
- Note: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed this weekend. Consider using other nearby westbound I-10 on-ramps.
- Note: Northbound 32nd Street closed overnight between I-10 and Elwood Street from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 27) for construction. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street is closed through Tuesday (April 25).
- Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (near SR 587) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (March 27-30). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.