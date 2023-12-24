Phoenix officer hurt after rollover crash early Sunday morning near 16th Street and University Drive

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was hurt after being involved a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say the officer was looking for a speeding vehicle when a car pulled out in front of him.

The officer swerved to avoid a crash with the vehicle, but his patrol car struck a bus stop and a light pole.

Video from the scene shows the police car on its roof.

The officer involved suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second serious crash involving Phoenix police this week.

On Thursday, a Phoenix police officer was involved in a deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

The vehicle that hit the officer allegedly ran a red light before the crash.