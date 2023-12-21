Watch Now
Phoenix officer involved in deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

The second car involved caught fire killing the driver
We are working to gather more information.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 13:08:29-05

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was reportedly involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 9 a.m.

Phoenix police are expected to give an update on this crash in moments. Watch in the player below:

The second vehicle involved in the crash immediately caught fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, but the driver did not survive.

The officer involved and a prisoner in the vehicle were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons but are expected to be okay.

Details on what led up to the crash are under investigation.

No additional details have been released on this incident.

