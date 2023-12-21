Phoenix officer involved in deadly crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was reportedly involved in a deadly crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 9 a.m.

Phoenix police are expected to give an update on this crash in moments. Watch in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The second vehicle involved in the crash immediately caught fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, but the driver did not survive.

The officer involved and a prisoner in the vehicle were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons but are expected to be okay.

Details on what led up to the crash are under investigation.

No additional details have been released on this incident.