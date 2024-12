A person is in critical condition after a trike motorcycle fell off a cliff in the Superstition Mountains Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened just before 1:45 p.m. on SR 88 near Weaver's Needle Vista Viewpoint, about 8 miles northeast of Apache Junction.

The motorcycle reportedly fell approximately 100 feet down the cliff.

Officials say one person was quickly rescued before being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown what led to the incident.