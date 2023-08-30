Person hit, killed along Loop 101 near McDowell Road Tuesday night

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person was killed along Loop 101 in the Scottsdale area Tuesday night, marking the second collision in the area in a matter of hours.

ABC15 crews were told by Arizona Department of Public Safety officials at the scene overnight that the crash occurred just before 10 p.m.

Those officials said a person walking in the northbound direction of L-101 was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The vehicle involved reportedly stayed at the scene.

There is no word on why the person was on the roadway or exactly what led to the crash.

We've reached out to DPS for an update.

Just hours before the deadly crash, a driver caused a crash involving multiple vehicles while driving the wrong way on L-101 near Chaparral Road. Seven vehicles were involved and a dozen people were said to have suffered at least minor injuries.