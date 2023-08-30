Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash prompts closure of Loop 101 NB at Chaparral Road

Northbound lanes of loop 101 near Chaparral Rd are closed as troopers investigate a crash.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 29, 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A multi-vehicle crash has prompted the closure of Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, northbound lanes beginning at Chaparral Road were shut down due to the crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not provided any details on the situation.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

