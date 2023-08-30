Multi-vehicle crash prompts closure of Loop 101 NB at Chaparral Road

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A multi-vehicle crash has prompted the closure of Loop 101 in Scottsdale.
At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, northbound lanes beginning at Chaparral Road were shut down due to the crash.
LIVE VIDEO: ADOT camera shows crews working at the scene of the crash
ABC15 Arizona Live Video
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not provided any details on the situation.
It's unclear if there are any injuries.
Stick with abc15.com as we work to learn more information.
UPDATE: Crews are allowing people in the queue to get around the crash site on the right shoulder. All others coming up to this must exit at Chaparral Road. pic.twitter.com/yEySK01udd— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 30, 2023