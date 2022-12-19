Person found dead near car on Loop 101 exit ramp at Peoria Avenue

PEORIA, AZ — Police are investigating after a body was found near a vehicle on a Loop 101 exit ramp early Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the Loop 101 exit ramp southbound at Peoria Avenue for a report of a vehicle blocking the ramp.

When they arrived, they found a person about 50 feet in front of the vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS has not identified the victim or why they may have been on the off-ramp at the time.

They also have not given a reason for how the person may have died.

The case remains under investigation.