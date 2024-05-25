Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 near 32nd Street late Friday night

No one else was hurt in the crash
police
ABC15
<p>Police lights</p>
police
Posted at 6:26 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 09:26:24-04

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after they were reportedly struck on Interstate 10 in Phoenix late Friday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the area of I-10 near 32nd Street just after 10:15 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a pedestrian had been struck "multiple times."

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The pedestrian did not survive their injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

No one else was hurt, according to DPS.

It's not clear why the pedestrian was on the interstate.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo