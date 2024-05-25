Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 near 32nd Street late Friday night

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after they were reportedly struck on Interstate 10 in Phoenix late Friday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the area of I-10 near 32nd Street just after 10:15 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a pedestrian had been struck "multiple times."

The pedestrian did not survive their injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

No one else was hurt, according to DPS.

It's not clear why the pedestrian was on the interstate.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.