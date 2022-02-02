Watch
Pedestrian severely hurt by red-light runner in Phoenix near 56th Street and Camelback Road

Pedestrian crash 56th Street and Camelback Road
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 14:00:53-05

PHOENIX — A woman is in extremely critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle near 56th Street and Camelback Road.

At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police responded to the area for reports of a pedestrian that was struck.

When officers arrived they learned that a woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a black Hyundai.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop for a red traffic signal light.

It's unclear if charges will be filed against the driver.

The investigation remains ongoing.

